LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is implementing several projects to improve wastewater treatment in Bullitt County.
MSD acquired the Bullitt County Sanitation District last year after reports of plagued sewer facilities that were falling apart and leaking waste into public water. As part of the acquisition, MSD is eliminating some of Bullitt County Sanitation District's outdated small wastewater treatment facilities that are over capacity.
"(Bringing Bullitt County’s) service areas under the MSD umbrella is allowing us to take a more strategic and holistic view at managing a regional watershed that doesn’t necessarily heed jurisdictional boundaries,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said in a news release Monday.
The Louisville utility company is rerouting Bullitt County Sanitation District's wastewater to MSD treatment plants. Piping work underground has already started and transitions are expected in 2023.
MSD said the timeline was sped up thanks to federal grants. The work will impact around 4,200 customers.
"We are making improvements that immediately impact the health and safety of Bullitt County waterways while also benefiting the entire region, supporting community growth and economic development," Parrott said.
MSD will keep Bullitt County customers' current rate through 2026, but after that, MSD will raise rates by 3% or until they equal the rates in Jefferson County.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.