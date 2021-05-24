LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) is moving into Bullitt County, but rates won't increase for several years.
"I know everybody is always concerned about rates, we are honoring the rate structure they have in place," MSD spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said.
MSD will keep Bullitt County customers' current rate through 2026, but after that, MSD will raise rates by 3% or until they equal the rates in Jefferson County.
Last year, the Bullitt County Sanitation District and Bullitt County Fiscal Court agreed to allow MSD representatives to review the sanitation district with the intent of acquisition.
Local government voted to let MSD take over its sanitation district this month.
MSD is evaluating Bullitt County's smaller treatment plants and plans to take eight of them offline, which includes the plants in Hillview and Pioneer Village. MSD said it has the ability to take on extra flow at its regional plant's water quality treatment center.
The acquisition will be finalized this summer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.