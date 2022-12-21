LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop.
When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
Fortunately for Morgan, Bruce Gooden at Bruce's Barber Shop is in the business of style and pleasure. Like most barbers, he has a servant heart.
"Mt. Washington is a pretty tight knit group of people," Gooden said. "I went over there and gave him a haircut to try and make him feel a little bit better."
After Morgan's regular barber said no, Rick's daughter, Angela Powell reached out to Gooden. He didn't have to think long about a decision.
"It's something you just do, you know?" Gooden said.
A simple haircut meant the world to Morgan's family. Gooden gave Morgan a fresh cut right in his kitchen.
"Obviously he's the type of guy that probably doesn't want this recognition, but I'm glad that he's getting it because he deserves it," Powell said. "It meant so much to me and my family during this difficult time."
The picture taken in the kitchen shows a man nearing the end of his life, while another man is just at the beginning.
"A lot of people want material things," Gooden said. "They want money or whatever, when really a lot of people, they just want time."
One face reflects peace, the other displays joy.
"Without that, nothing else really matters," Gooden said.
"A small act of kindness can mean so much to someone else," Powell said.
Gooden cut the veteran's hair free of charge.
