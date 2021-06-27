LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington is launching its EMS service on Monday.
The emergency medical service will begin serving Bullitt County starting at 9 a.m. on June 28.
Ambulances will be pushed into the Mt. Washington Fire Department on Monday morning to represent the activation of the service.
Two ambulances will make their runs from the fire department on North Bardstown Road, servicing all of Bullitt County. With the additional service, community members will no longer need to rely on Bullitt County EMS to cover the entire area.
