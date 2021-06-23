MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to cut down on ambulance response times and provide more resources for the Bullitt County, an EMS service is launching in Mt. Washington.
The service will officially "go live" and begin making runs on Monday, June 28 at 9 a.m.
There are two new ambulances being used for the service. They will make their runs from the Mt. Washington Fire Department on North Bardstown Road and be able to service not only Mt. Washington, but all of Bullitt County.
By adding this service, those with Mt. Washington EMS say community members will no longer need to rely on Bullitt County EMS to cover the area.
"We're going to be here to help support Bullitt County. If they need an ambulance and vice versa, they help support us if we're out ambulances," said Mt. Washington EMS Director, Col. Kyle Simpson.
Training is underway now at the Mt. Washington Fire Department. Simpson said 20 jobs have been added to the county by creating this service.
"All together here total, there's probably close to 100 years of experience between every provider that we have," said Simpson.
Simpson said when community members call 911 during an emergency, the closest ambulance will respond. That could be Bullitt County EMS or soon, it could be Mt. Washington EMS.
He said other agencies will also help respond to provide mutual aid.
This is the first EMS service added to the county outside of Bullitt County EMS, according to Simpson.
Officials plan to add more ambulances to Mt. Washington in the future.
