LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mt. Washington man has been charged with murder after authorities say he was involved in a crash that ended with the death of his son.
According to court documents, the crash took place on Dec. 7 in Bullitt County.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department says 67-year-old Thomas Almony was driving a motor vehicle when he ran off the road and hit a tree, killing the passenger, Eric T. Almony, Thomas' son.
Authorities say heroin was found on Thomas Almony's person, and he was driving "while impaired by alcohol and/or other intoxicants."
Thomas Almony is charged with murder, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.