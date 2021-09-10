LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Next week, Kentucky Educational Television (KET) will premiere the beginning of an eight-hour documentary about Muhammad Ali.
Originally, there were multiple in-person events scheduled for the premiere week to celebrate Ali but KET has canceled those events such as the community reception and preview.
The panel discussions will continue as virtual events. According to a press release, this is for the interest of public health and safety.
"Muhammad Ali" will be shown in four parts on consecutive evenings beginning Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7 p.m.
It's been in development for six years and is by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon who made frequent trips to Louisville to access Ali archives and interviews friends and family close to Ali.
