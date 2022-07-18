LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and others stopped the federal government from enforcing laws allowing transgender athletes to compete in women's sports.
A lawsuit claims the federal government has a flawed understanding of Title IX, and that schools shouldn't be forced to allow biological males to compete on female teams or prohibit sex-separated showers and locker rooms.
Nineteen states, including Kentucky, are part of the lawsuit led by Tennessee's attorney general.
“As young women across the Commonwealth work hard to compete in sports they love, we must work to preserve the integrity of women’s sports and ensure an even playing field for girls and young women,” Cameron said in a news release. “The federal government’s flawed guidance in this area jeopardizes decades of progress in women’s sports, and I’m grateful that our lawsuit stopped the new guidance from moving forward.”
