MY MORNING JACKET - COURTESY 10-2021 - HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER.jpg

My Morning Jacket performing in Bend, Oregon. Oct. 2021. Image courtesy My Morning Jacket on Facebook. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My Morning Jacket is launching a U.S. headline tour that will include a pair of homecoming shows in Louisville.

In a release, the band announced its first live dates in Louisville in six years on Friday, June 24 at the Iroquois Amphitheater and Saturday, June 25 at Waterfront Park. The weekend will spotlight local musicians, eateries and nonprofits.

MMJ said the Friday night concert at Iroquois Park will feature the River City Drum Corp and Kiana & The Sun Kings. Proceeds will benefit Change Today, Change Tomorrow (CTCT), a Louisville a Louisville-based nonprofit working to fight racial injustice in education, access to healthy food and proper health care. 

Saturday's show at Waterfront Park will include the Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Producing a Kind Generation.

Tickets for the June 24 show at Iroquois Amphitheater will be available exclusively as an added option bundled with the purchase of tickets for Waterfront Park. One-day tickets for Waterfront Park will be available, according to the website.

Pre-sale for the homecoming weekend will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 through Ticketmaster. 

Highlights for MMJ's U.S. dates includes shows at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and a two-night return to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. There are limited VIP tickets and travel packages available.

The band is partnering with PLUS1 to give $1 from each ticket to support nonprofits working to secure social justice, ensure mental health care for all, and confront the climate crisis.

To see a complete list of tour dates, click here. 

