LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After days of debate, administrators with New Albany-Floyd County Schools have decided to enforce a mask mandate.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder confirmed the mandate takes effect on Aug. 12, during the district's first full week of classes. The decision comes despite pushback from several parents at a board meeting Monday night discussing the possibility of mandatory masking.
Many parents at the meeting said they wanted a choice on whether or not their child wears a mask in school. The school district is following Indiana's color-coded COVID-19 map data. Up until Aug. 11, Floyd County was in the yellow zone, which meant the district planned to strongly recommend masks. Now that the county has turned orange, a mask mandate will be enforced.
To read the Superintendent's previous message to families about masking protocols, click here.
