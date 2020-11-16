LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barbie is getting a little bit "extra" just in time for the holidays. 

Mattel is releasing "Barbie Extra," five dolls that have playful and over-the top style with "extravagant hair styles," according to Mattel. 

Each doll comes in a range of body types and skin tones, with "15 made to slay" fashion accessories to boot. 

Mattel said Barbie Extra has a "more is more" attitude for fashion. Each doll is also paired with a pet, that has its own style and accessories. 

The Barbie Extra dolls are being sold at Target, Walmart and Amazon for $24.99. 

