LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville held a ceremony Friday to welcome the country's newest citizens.
A Naturalization Ceremony took place downtown at the Muhammad Ali Center, overlooking WorldFest, the city's annual cultural festival that began Friday.
"America is, to me, it's the greatest place in the world," said Tahir Hassane, who came to America from Chad. "Freedom — that's what I cherish the most."
Nearly 60 people from 27 different countries took the oath of allegiance to the United States. Mandela Gapala, who came to America from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said he's already working in the community to help refugees and immigrants find jobs through Kentucky Refugee Ministries.
"It's a great honor and privilege for me to become a U.S. Citizen," Gapala said. "I'm very happy that so many people came to support us today."
Friday's ceremony also included the singing of the National Anthem, the pledge of allegiance and speakers such as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
