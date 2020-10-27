LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's top doctor says almost every zip code in Louisville is in the COVID-19 red zone.
During an online briefing with Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Health and Wellness director, Dr. Sarah Moyer, said a red zone means Louisville has more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. Currently, Jefferson County has 35.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Dr. Moyer says the largest increase in cases is among young people between 15 and 34 years old.
"The most common symptom that we are having people report is headache. Keep in mind that if you have a new headache that you've never had before, if you have a new cough, a fever, runny nose, anything different, please consider getting COVID tested," Dr. Moyer advises.
Mayor Greg Fischer also urged people to avoid crowds by voting early at the city's four early voting centers at the KFC Yum! Center, Expo Center, the Louisville Marriott East and the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. The early voting centers are open all this week and will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Election Day only voting locations:
- Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School, 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School, 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek High School, 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School, 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School, 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School, 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School, 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center, 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School, 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School, 2501 Rockford Lane
Transportation: The Transit Authority of River City will offer free rides countywide and free shuttles to the Kentucky Expo Center on Nov. 3. The shuttles will leave from the Tenth & Broadway Union Station location.
On Election Day, all polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
