OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you want the COVID-19 vaccine, the Oldham County Health Department wants you to sign up.
"We have over 800 appointments available for this Tuesday, April 6th," said Matt Rhodes, director of the health department.
Hundreds of appointments for the Moderna vaccine are available for its drive-thru clinic.
"Previously, we were limited to 200 doses per week, and that was based on our population. As of this week, we're getting 1,000 doses per week, so we have more appointments to schedule," said Rhodes.
It's been difficult to fill some appointments, he said.
"It's multifaceted, like most things have been with this pandemic response," he said. "I think people had a struggle early on trying to find available appointments."
Facing more than a hundred openings for this week's clinic, openings later filled up after a social media blitz by county officials.
"As public health professionals, we're concerned that we're reaching the point of saturation," said Rhodes. "The interest was much stronger early on, and we're concerned that maybe too soon people are stopping their seeking of vaccines, so we want to make sure that we still encourage people to search and make those appointments."
After a massive increase in available doses, the county is loosening its criteria for who can sign up.
"Previously, we had limited it to Oldham County residents because our vaccine allocation was based on our population," said Rhodes. "But since the Department for Public Health is giving us more vaccine, we've opened it up to all Kentucky residents 18 and older."
The Oldham County Health Department's next clinic is on Tuesday, April 6. It's open to any Kentucky resident 18 and older. Morning, afternoon, and evening hours are available. To register online, click here.
