LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday evening inside his home in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police investigators, two groups of people were shooting at each other in the 600 block of 41st Street, near River Park Drive, around 9 p.m. Thursday. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victim looked through his front door to see what was going on and was hit by gunfire.
Officers arrived to find broken glass and the front door of the man's home open. They attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Smiley said no one else was with the man in the home.
Authorities have not formally identified the man, and no arrests have been made in connection to his death as of Friday afternoon.
Helen Lewis, a neighbor, said the man was well-liked.
"We call him Mr. Herb," she said. "He's a great man; he is and was a pillar of the community."
Lewis said it's not unusual for people in the neighborhood to look outside when they hear gunfire, which she said is a frequent occurrence.
"As any of us would do when you hear massive gunfire, as always happens here, we come to our front doors to see what's going on," she said. "Unfortunately, that cost him his life."
Lewis said the man was always taking care of others.
"There were weeds down at the bus stop, and I came home one day. I said, 'The weeds are down.' He went out there to cut them, because it was camouflage for me," Lewis said. "He wanted me to be safe."
LMPD asks anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
