LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands."
It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues.
The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few others.
Resident Jimmy Soto worked with his Metro Council member to officially name the "Original Highlands" because there was no "official" Highlands neighborhood.
"The Highlands didn't really own their name because everyone else borrowed their name," Soto said. "So now, we can have that unique name that we can say hey, we are the original Highlands."
Soto said it took about six months of research and a neighborhood petition to bring it forward to the Metro Council, which approved the naming this week.
