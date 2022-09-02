MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville.
Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
Cash describes the center as a religious learning center for previously incarcerated men. He said the goal is to provide a religious-based support system to help keep men on track after incarceration.
"We're creating an environment that gives them that peace, tranquility, away from society," said Cash. "We're not a transition house, we're not a sober living house."
Cash said men who choose to come to the center need to apply and be accepted. In addition to being fully-vetted, they also have to complete a six-month drug treatment program.
"We're teaching them how to be leaders of men," said Cash. "Men of integrity. Men of honor. Men of strength. Men a community would look up to."
Marysville resident Robbie Davidson is worried that is not who will be living in his community. Davidson and several hundred other people have signed an online petition against Freedom Lake Ministries. The petition expresses concerns over a 50-room facility housing up to 300 recently released inmates in Clark County.
"They can come and go as they please, and I worry about the community," Davidson said. "We've got a safety security issue of the neighborhood."
Cash said the facility will be 20 rooms, housing up to 40 men who have taken part in their ministry-program at a low-security facility.
"They're not court-mandated, or it's not a prison release program, it is a place for men to come and continue what they've been learning and growing spiritually," said Cash.
Cash said he apologizes to neighbors, "for anything that you have heard that is causing you to be distraught or unsure what we're doing, we have nothing to hide."
The Clark County zoning and planning board needs to approve a change in zoning ordinance in order for the facility to operate. The fist public hearing for the proposal will be Sept. 14 at the Clark County Government Center. If approved, a public hearing for a variance will be held on Sept. 21.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.