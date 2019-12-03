LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local police officers kicked in a door to save the life of a woman who was trapped under a refrigerator.
Deputy Josh Greenwell and K-9 Deputy Jerry Hardin, with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, conducted a welfare check after receiving a call from a woman who had not heard from her mother.
The deputies went to the house, and no one answered the door. The officers kicked in the door and found the woman stuck beneath her refrigerator.
Greenwell and Hardin lifted the refrigerator and freed the woman, who was taken to a hospital.
