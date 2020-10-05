LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a girl in Nelson County.
In a social media post, the Nelson County Sheriff's Department said they were contacted by Child Protective Services about 27-year-old Valjon Fejzuli.
In their investigation, detectives discovered that Fejzuli restrained the child while he abused her, according to the department.
Fejzuli was found in Louisville and arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department. He is facing the charges of kidnapping a minor and first-degree sexual abuse.
