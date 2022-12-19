LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's City Council will consider what it can do for some struggling small businesses.
Several small business owners have said the multimillion-dollar Main Street Reconstruction Project is causing them significant losses, with the orange barrels and detour signs putting up barriers to their businesses.
The biggest concern for business owners is parking. The multi-block project has prevented street parking, which they said has limited foot traffic to their businesses.
An idea to use American Rescue Plan funding to create relief grants for impacted shops was introduced during a council meeting last week by Councilman Al Knable.
Legal council for the city believes, as drafted, ARP funds can't be used for that purpose. Council members ultimately voted to send the proposal to a committee with a plan to look further into the idea and to consider what other actions they could take to provide relief.
Knable said that meeting will take place in the first week of the new year.
As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page had raised over $12,000 to support downtown business impacted by the Main Street construction, which is set to end in late 2023.
When completed, restaurants and businesses will have space for outdoor dining without impeding the flow of pedestrians on the sidewalks. Crosswalks for pedestrians will also be decreased from 52 feet to 22 feet.
Some business owners told WDRB News that while the project is expected to enhance the area, they hope they're still around to see it completed.
