LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bottling facility in southern Indiana is looking to hire over 100 new employees.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling, located in the former General Mills Pillsbury plant at 707 Pillsbury Lane, off Grant Line Road in New Albany, is hiring several technicians and electricians.
Bottling technicians can make up to $49,300, while electricians could earn up to $76,600, according to a news release. The facility held a job fair for applicants on March 13.
“These are really good jobs – we offer a comprehensive benefits package, vacation allotment from day one, every other Friday, Saturday and Sunday off, and a monthly incentive up to $550, which is paid on a quarterly basis," said Jeff Conder, vice president of manufacturing.
To apply for a position, click here.
