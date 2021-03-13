LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Northwest Ordinance Distilling, one of the oldest family-owned, privately held distillers in the U.S., is expanding its staff in southern Indiana.
"We're adding over 100 jobs within our site which we are really excited about," Tosin Akinsanya with Northwest Ordinance Distilling said.
The production facility held its first drive-thru job fair Saturday morning in New Albany. Applicants were encouraged to apply online and bring a resume with them to their interview.
Once at the property, interviews were socially distant as applicants remained in their vehicles.
"Today we are really focused on a few jobs. We're focused on bottling techs, processing techs, electrician and maintenance, as well as our warehouse technicians," Akinsanya said.
If you could not attend the job fair today, the distillery is still accepting applications here.
Positions begin at $17.14 an hour for warehouse technicians, and up to $31.50 an hour for electricians based on experience.
