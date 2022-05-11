NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Floyd County School Corporation is closing its virtual academy after one year.
The virtual academy was created as an option for families who did not want to return to in-person learning because of the pandemic.
Around 170 students participated in the virtual academy. NAFCS serves roughly 12,000 students total.
Gracie Beach is an eighth grade student who took part in the virtual academy. Originally enrolled by her parents because of COVID-19 concerns, she said it has become the best learning environment for her needs.
"I was really able to be creative and really ask questions I needed to be answered that benefited me and helped out," said Beach.
Beach logs on to her computer in the morning for Math and English classes with a live teacher. She finishes other lessons at her own pace throughout the day.
"I was able to do other things while getting in what I learned and needed to learn and I thought that was amazing because that's something you can't get in regular school," she said.
Beach's father, Jeff, took notice of the great progress Gracie made while learning virtually.
"They opened the door and let her advance and move faster and I think it would be the same experience if you had a child that had trouble coming to school or anxiety or family struggles or whatever it is," said Jeff.
The NAFCS Board of Education voted 4-3 to close the virtual academy.
Board members on both sides of the debate said their decision did not come down to money. Rather, what is the best way to serve its students.
Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart voted with the majority to close the virtual academy.
Wiseheart said with additional funding provided to schools by the government, NAFCS is better equipped to address needs of students who prefer the virtual method.
"Now because of our SSR money we have mental health services in all of our schools like we've never had before," Wiseheart said.
Wiseheart also said the district is revamping its alternative education programs and could soon offer students in-person, more personalized learning options. Whether that be one-on-one instruction time or with virtual programs.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.