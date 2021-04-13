NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County Schools will start vaccinating students during school hours.
Eligible students must be at least 16 years old and have a parent sign an online consent form.
The district said it wants to offer in-school vaccinations "to get more students protected to create a safer environment for all, especially with events such as prom and graduation approaching."
"The goal would be for them to get back to what they're used to, the healthy interaction with others, and just being able to increase that opportunity for them," said Michelle Ginkins, principal of New Albany High School.
Ginkins said it would be more convenient for students because they wouldn't need to travel to an appointment or wait in line. Additionally, some families do not have other means of transportation to receive the vaccine, she said.
The first vaccine will be given next week on Thursday, April 22. Interested families may sign up here.
