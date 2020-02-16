NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- If you head to Bicknell Park in New Albany on a Sunday afternoon, you'll see them. A line of volunteers serving a hot meal to dozens of people.
The organization "We The People of New Albany" started serving meals to the homeless and less fortunate in June of last year.
"The need is real, there's no question about that," Volunteer Cathy Higgins said.
The group started serving just eight people and that number has now grown to more than 90 each week.
"I feel like the community doesn't realize how big of a problem it is, but it is definitely a huge problem here in New Albany and southern Indiana," Volunteer Marcy Garcia said.
Kim Payne started the organization after she realized there are very few resources of the homeless in her own town, but she says she can't do it alone.
"The volunteers and the community pulling together for the same reason, that's what's amazing," Payne said.
The organization is a grassroots effort to make connections and provide support to those who need it.
"We do a lot more than just feeding them," Higgins said. "There's people that we get off the streets, get them in rehab and things like that."
The group is looking for more volunteers each week and is asking local businesses and restaurants to step up and sponsor the meals.
"We encourage you to make donations to feed our street family," Payne said. "That's what's most important."
After dealing with some issues with the local health department, it was determined the organization can only serve store bought food and meals prepared by restaurants, not home-cooked.
Volunteers say it's an easy opportunity to get involved and make a difference that could possible change a life.
"A lot of people say that they don't know where to start of how to get involved ... the smallest of gestures can turn into the biggest form of help," Garcia said.
The organization serves each Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bicknell Park. All are welcome to attend.
