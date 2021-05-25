LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three nonprofit organizations in New Albany, Indiana, are getting a boost thanks to the American Rescue Plan.
Dare to Care, Hope Southern Indiana and Our Place Drug and Alcohol Services will receive $50,000 to help address food insecurity, substance abuse, eviction, mental health and utilities assistance and other other community issues.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved the funds Tuesday.
"I am proud that we were able to work together to quickly provide financial assistance to those who need it the most. We are committed to using these Rescue Funds to help residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and others to rebuild from this ferocious attack on our nation’s health," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement.
"I want to thank the New Albany City Council for their bipartisan support to help expedite the use of these funds to promote health, healing, and to hasten our local economic recovery."
In total, New Albany will receive $16.83 million from the rescue plan. The first half of the funding has been doled out to the city, and the second half is expected sometime in 2022.
