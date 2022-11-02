NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany's Parks and Recreation Department is looking to the future by creating a new master plan.
The department makes a new master plan every five years, but before it finalizes the next one, officials want to hear from the community on what direction the plan should take.
Residents can express their priorities and what programs they'd like to see more of through an online survey from now until early January.
"The survey is a great way for people to have their voice heard," said Parks Director Alicia Meredith. "It's a great way for people to tell us what we're missing so we can see if there are ways to meet those areas or needs people have."
Meredith said the department wasn't made into its own entity until 2013. In its first 10 years, it has seen a lot of growth, including the addition of the River Run Waterpark on West Daisy Lane, Silver Street Park and a dog park.
The department has also worked on renovating playgrounds at Bicknell Park and the Griffin Recreation Center, and growing and adding a number of recreation programs.
"There were a lot of things that we didn't offer as, you know, a parks department, but now we do and they're flourishing," said Meredith.
Meredith added that they're busier than ever, which she credits to people being stir-crazy during the height of the pandemic.
"People were like, 'OK, I'm ready. Let's get out. Let's get involved. Let's get active. You know, let's be part of something, be part of a team,'" she said. "So we have really picked up the pace, especially this year."
Meredith hopes that, with the momentum her department is seeing, people will want to take the survey because participation can help get the city grant funding needed to make big changes.
"So if people are involved, and they actually want their voices heard, and they want to see improvements, and we encourage them to do that, so that we can actually make some of these things happen by being able to apply for such funds," she said.
Meredith also believes the feedback will let her know if the department is on the right track, and possibly give them some new ideas.
"I just am curious to kind of see people's opinions, what they'd like to see and then see what we can actually make happen for them," she said.
The survey is open until early January and can be completed by clicking here.
