LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local students got some fresh cuts before going back to school in southern Indiana.
Aura Salon in New Albany offered free haircuts to students on Sunday. Five stylists gave out free haircuts to current New Albany and Floyd County students.
They said the goal was to give back to the community and help kids feel ready to start the new school year.
"We just thought it would be a great way to kick off the start of school, give kids confidence, and get them familiar with hair stylists and getting their hair cut," said Elisa Gomez, co-owner of the salon.
The haircuts were given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"Just making them feel confident in going back to school," said Kate Renner, co-owner of Aura Salon. "We just wanted to do something nice for the community because we're right in downtown in the perfect sot, so we're glad we were able to make it work."
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.