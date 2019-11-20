NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Business leaders in New Albany, Indiana, took a walking tour through the city Wednesday to remind shoppers to keep their business local this holiday season.
The walking tour promoted Small Business Saturday, which happens the day after Black Friday every year. This year will be a little different, leaders said, because there are less shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"(Thanksgiving)'s the last week in November, so we really want to make sure we are supporting these small businesses," said Stacey Poynter, director of the Indiana Small Business Association District.
According to an American Express survey, shoppers spent nearly $18 billion at local stores and restaurants nationwide in 2018 on Small Business Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.