HURSTBOURNE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed 306-unit apartment complex near the Oxmoor Center was the topic of discussion during a City of Hurstbourne Commission special meeting on Tuesday.
It would be situated across from Topgolf, which is slated to open later this year.
Representatives from Louisville-based real estate company NTS Development Company presented renderings and plans to city leaders.
A few homeowners that live near the proposed property shared their concerns, including Mary Schneider-Masick, mayor of Hurstbourne.
Traffic, flooding and the environment were main concerns among the group of about two dozen residents, which NTS representatives addressed.
Initial plans call for a resort-style apartment community on Christian Way, across from the mall and near Oxmoor Farms, equipped with 500 parking spaces — 32 of which will be indoors.
Matt Ricketts serves as senior vice president of NTS and said the company has been working on this project for about three months.
“Our success with the Upton Oxmoor development, which is adjacent to Topgolf, as well has been very successful,” said Ricketts.
He said the fully occupied, 301-unit modern complex situated on the historic Oxmoor Farm also has a waiting list, so bringing new housing is a win-win. He said the concerns presented Tuesday will not be a strain on residents.
"Nobody likes to sit in traffic especially with gas prices the way they are, right? What this project does is it brings people closer to where they want to be entertainment districts like Topgolf, shopping centers and restaurants," said Ricketts.
He said the company has been working on this project for about three months and expected some backlash and concerns.
"In fact, ones that we have tried to incorporate in our preliminary plan to make sure that we impact them as little as possible and we're respectful because we want to be good neighbors," Ricketts explained.
The approval process could take little over three months. If approved, a construction start date could take a year and construction could take between two and two-and-a-half years — a total of 26 months, according to Ricketts.
There will be a second chance for residents to listen to the presentation and have their concerns addressed during a community meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hurstbourne Christian Church.
