LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County's top health officer has announced new restrictions for bars and restaurants in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In a Tuesday morning statement, Floyd County Health Officer Thomas M. Harris ordered that all Floyd County bars must close at 10 p.m. each evening. He also limited restaurant seating to 75 percent of capacity.
The order is effective until midnight on Dec. 21, but it may be extended or curtailed depending on pandemic conditions.
"The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to plague our community," Harris writes. "Moreover, we are seeing community-wide disease causing increasing rates of illness. This week, the state has hit the highest 7-day rolling average of cases for the entire Pandemic. Measures such as hand hygiene, facial coverings, social distancing, staying home when sick, and avoiding large crowds are the most effective strategies to reduce the spread from infected persons to non-infected persons. Therefore, to protect public health and simply save lives, restrictions must be extended to assist in the reduction of COVID-19 transmission, and avoid an increase in new cases."
The order is in addition to any restrictions placed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Harris states.
