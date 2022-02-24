LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic available for residents of Kentucky.
Bluewater Dx Lab opened a COVID-19 testing and vaccine site at 1553 KY-44 in Shepherdsville. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccines will be administered indoors while the COVID-19 testing will take place in vehicles at numbered parking spaces. Those who visit the site will need a government-issued identification, insurance card and a vaccination card. If you don't have insurance, bring a picture identification and/or a social security number.
To sign up for COVID-19 testing at this location, click here. To sign up for a vaccine, click here.
