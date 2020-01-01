CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Government offices were closed on Wednesday for New Year's Day, but Charlestown's new mayor used the holiday to settle into her office.
Treva Hodges, a Democrat, ousted the city's longtime Republican mayor, Bob Hall, by 24 votes after a recount following the November election.
Hodges said she wanted to start work early in advance of City Hall opening Thursday.
She said she has replaced about half of the city's staff but kept some key positions the same to avoid disrupting city services.
"I don't think you have to re-invent the wheel when you take over a position," she said. "And for those positions that stayed the same - they are a lot of our essential services, the things that our citizens need on a daily basis - trash pickup and waste water service and street maintenance, those kinds of things."
A public swearing-in ceremony and reception is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St.
