LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New details were released Monday about the death of a former University of Louisville football player.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a release that Dejmi Dumervil-Jean, 22, died Thursday, Nov. 11. The medical examiner lists the time of death as 5:55 p.m. and the place where he died as the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, near Eastern Parkway.
There are several apartment buildings in that block, but the death report does not list any specific location.
There is still no information on how Dumervil-Jean died. The report lists the cause and manner of death as "pending." A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine what happened.
Dumervil-Jean's death was announced on Twitter on Friday by his former high school in Florida.
Head coach Scott Satterfield released a statement on Friday. "Our condolences and prayers are extended to his family during this difficult time. He will be missed by the UofL Football family."
"I am sorry to hear about the death of Dejmi," said Assistant Athletic Director of Academic Services Justin Ruffin in a release. "He was a kind young man and was determined to complete his degree. My heart and prayers extend to the family on this day and the difficult days to come. He will be missed."
The Lauderdale Lakes, Florida native played for the Cardinals in 2018, appearing in 11 games and making seven tackles. He's the nephew of former UofL All-American and five-time Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil.
