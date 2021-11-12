LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former UofL football player passed away Thursday.
Dejmi Dumervil-Jean's death was announced Friday morning on Twitter through his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
It is with great sadness that we learn the passing of this gentle giant ! St. Thomas Aquinas Football Great Dejmi Dumervil-Jean's Heart Was as Big as His Stature ! pic.twitter.com/s07WqvVhUf— AquinasAthletics (@AquinasRaiders) November 12, 2021
The Florida native played for the Cardinals in 2018, appearing in 11 games and making seven tackles.
He's the nephew of former UofL All-American and five-time Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil.
