Dejmi Dumervil-Jean photo.jpg

Dejmi Dumervil-Jean. Photo courtesy of UofL Athletics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former UofL football player passed away Thursday.

Dejmi Dumervil-Jean's death was announced Friday morning on Twitter through his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

The Florida native played for the Cardinals in 2018, appearing in 11 games and making seven tackles.

He's the nephew of former UofL All-American and five-time Pro Bowler Elvis Dumervil.

