LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new director is taking charge of Louisville Metro Corrections.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced that former Corrections employee Dewayne Clark has accepted the job. He takes over on Aug. 1.
Clark formerly worked as the chief of staff from 2009 to 2019 for retiring director Mark Bolton. Clark retired in February, after working for LMDC since 2004. In his former position, Clark was responsible for jail operations and security and filled in as director, when Bolton was away.
Bolton is currently taking vacation time that he earned during his 10 years of being the director. Deputy Director Eric Troutman was named the Acting Director at the beginning of June.
Bolton was originally appointed by former Mayor Jerry Abramson. He has had led the jail through a series of turbulent years, highlighted by its battles with overcrowding, rising drug arrests and numerous other problems. In 2017, 87 percent of Fraternal Order of Police members who voted said they had no confidence in Bolton.
At various times over the last few years, the jail has far surpassed its capacity of 1,800, prompting Bolton to move inmates to the 1950s-era jail above LMPD Headquarters. The overcrowding had several residual effects, including plumbing problems, extra overtime for workers, an influx of drugs smuggled inside and violence.
This story will be updated.
