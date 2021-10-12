LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Options to Success team is launching a GED course.
Options to Success offers behavior and mental health services to families at its office off Cane Road Road and Hudson Avenue.
The organization will start GED classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays in November and offer the test to students.
Organization leaders say people don't have many options for this resource near their home in the Russell neighborhood.
Sign-ups began on Tuesday.
"With a GED, you can get access to trades so we don't just want to focus on the mental health aspect of things, we want to offer case management and special services that can help them overcome the barriers they're facing," Kristy Flippins Bartlett, CEO at Options to Success said.
The GED course is part of Jefferson Skills U, an online program offered in conjunction with JCPS adult education.
To enroll, click here or call (502) 485-3400.
