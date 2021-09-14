LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new healthy concept restaurant opened Tuesday in St. Matthews.
Currito, based in Cincinnati, serves never-frozen food, and all sauces are made in house.
"It's fresh," said Paras Patel, the franchise owner of Currito. "We prep every day in the morning. All products are not two days old."
The location on New Dutchmans Parkway near Breckenridge Lane is open every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Currito has restaurants in six states.
