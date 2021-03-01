LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With construction complete, the newest exit on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County is officially open.
The interchange, along with a new road, connects I-65 with the warehouse business district to the east and Preston Highway to the west.
The exit is between exits 112 and 116 in Shepherdsville and will alleviate traffic concerns on KY 480, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
More than 11,000 people work in manufacturing and logistics jobs at Cedar Grove Business Park.
Local leaders believe the additional exit will improve economic growth for the community.
"It's going to be great for Shepherdsville, for Bullitt County," Kentucky State Rep. Russell Webber said. "I really think this exit is going to be a game changer for us economically as well."
Construction on the $30 million project started in January 2019.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.