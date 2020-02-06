JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Fire Department will have a new chief next month.
Mayor Mike Moore has appointed deputy chief Shawn Grant to take over for retiring chief Eric Hedrick on March 16. Hendrick has been with the department for 19 years and has been the chief for the last nine years. He plans to focus on his local business once retiring.
Hendrick said he’s proud of what the department has accomplished and changed during his time as chief.
“We all have the same common goal, and that’s to provide the best service we can as soon as those doors go up,” he said. “I’m really proud. I’m proud that we were able to accomplish what we have. I always say I don’t do much. All the other guys do the heavy lifting. We work for the guys on the other side, the guys that are on the trucks.”
Hendrick said he is confident he is leaving the department in good hands and that Grant is ready to take it to the next level.
“I think Jeffersonville is a city that’s growing,” he said. “And the city’s fire department is growing along with that. So with specialty teams that we have — that Chief Grant has helped put together, confined space, water rescue, hazmat teams that we’ve been able to develop — I think Jeffersonville is on its way to being a better fire department.”
Grant, who was born and raised in Jeffersonville, has spent his entire firefighting career with the department. Most recently, he has been the deputy chief for the last six years. For many of the safety changes and growth over the last few years, Grant was in the background making it happen.
“The equipment these guys use to perform their jobs, it means a lot to me,” he said. “I enjoyed that. I enjoyed getting these guys equipment, for their cleaning supplies, to their fire gear, to the new trucks.”
The department’s newest truck will be arriving at the end of the month. Grant said for priorities moving forward, he plans to keep the momentum going from Hedrick. One of the first things he intends to do with his administrative staff is to create a new five-year plan that will focus on firefighter safety and wellness, hiring and training more firefighters, community engagement and possibly adding a new fire station in the east end of the city.
“I’m looking forward to the future,” Grant said. “I want the community to know that I will not stop working to make sure that they get the best service, that they’re safe.”
