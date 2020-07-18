JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana restaurant took a risk when it opened in the middle of a global pandemic, but the gamble paid off for its owner.
Cooks are staying busy at That's My Dog in Jeffersonville, Indiana, serving up hundreds of specialty hot dogs and burgers inside the city's newest downtown restaurant.
"Jeffersonville is booming, and I love what they're doing with their downtown," said Thomas Harris, owner of That's My Dog.
The restaurant, which offers a variety of hot dogs with a wide range of toppings, opened two weeks ago on Chestnut Street next to Big Four Station.
"It's always been a dream, and one day it just came to me," said Harris, who didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop that dream from becoming a reality.
"My wife thought I was crazy, too, and I said, 'You know what, it's a new concept, and everybody has to eat,'" he said.
Harris hoped his new business would see success but wasn't expecting to be this busy right away.
"It's been crazy every day," Harris said. "We've been running out of food, and, you know, I never thought it would be this big."
At a time when many restaurants have been forced to close, Harris is hiring more staff members and is preparing to expand the restaurant to a second floor.
"The second floor, I was thinking, 'Oh, you know, a few months," Harris said. "We have seating for about 14 downstairs, but now it's like I need more seating fast."
The new business that took a chance during a tough time is now seeing major support thanks to its community.
"It means the world, because everybody is supporting local," Harris said. "It's really important, and I appreciate that."
That's My Dog is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.
Anyone interested in applying for a job can stop by the restaurant or click here for an online application.
