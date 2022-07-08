LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple laws will take effect next week in Kentucky.
Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said the state General Assembly passed over 200 bills during the 2022 Regular Session, which will go into effect next Thursday, July 14.
According to the state's constitution, new laws go into effect 90 days after the legislature adjourns. The exceptions to that rule are laws that have special effective dates, are general appropriation measures or include emergency clauses that put them into immediate effect, Harper Angel said in a news release on Friday.
Kentucky's charter schools bill, House Bill 9, is among those taking effect next week. The bill "establishes a funding model for charter schools" and authorizes "two pilot charter school projects in Louisville and northern Kentucky." It also "changes the appeals process if education officials deny an application for a new charter school."
House Bill 263, "Kami's Law," makes criminal abuse against a child under 12 years old a Class B felony.
Senate Bill 97 requires law enforcement to request a blood, breath or urine test from a parent or caregiver suspected of being under the influence when a child dies under suspicious circumstances. If the individual doesn't consent, the bill gives law enforcement the power to request a search warrant.
Senate Bill 179 enhances the penalties for crimes committed during a natural or man-made disaster, including assault, burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property and robbery.
Senate Bill 90, criminal justice reform, calls for the creation of pilot programs in at least 10 counties that provide deferred prosecutions and diversion, or dismissal of charges, for some low-level offenders, based on their participation in drug treatment services.
House Bill 269 adds "serious mental illness" to the list of disabilities that disqualify an offender from the death penalty "if symptoms were occurring at the time of the offense."
House Bill 290 focuses on due process, calling on state colleges and universities to adopt a student code of conduct for "non-academic disciplinary procedures" providing students with due process protections similar to those in criminal and civil courts.
Senate Bill 1 is an education bill that "designates local superintendents as the lead officials for selecting the appropriate educational curriculum and materials for local schools." The bill "includes language from the 'Teaching American Principles Act,' which will require instruction in social studies to align with a list of core concepts and documents that supporters say are central to American values."
House Bill 215, also known as Dalton's Law, requires people convicted of fentanyl-related crimes to serve at least 85% of their criminal sentences, which is an increase from the current 50%. The bill also makes the importing of fentanyl, carfentanil, or other fentanyl derivatives from another state or country a Class c felony and deem offenders ineligible for a pretrial diversion.
Senate Bill 64 focuses on first responders. The goal is to protect the confidentiality of those who participate in peer counseling programs.
Senate Bill 164 establishes the Imagination Library of Kentucky Program, the international literacy program founded by Dolly Parton that provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5. Kentucky will provide 50% of the funds for the program.
Senate Bill 38 classifies incest as a violent offense and ensures those found guilty complete at least 80% of their prison sentence.
House Bill 607 taxes every pari-mutuel wager at a standard 1.5% rate and directs more money to the general fund, as well as makes the Kentucky Racing Commission responsible for self-funding. It also creates a "self-exclusion list for problem gamblers, and eliminates the track admissions tax."
House Bill 206 prevents anyone convicted of a misdemeanor sexual offense from serving as a peace officer.
Senate Bill 23 cracks down on "porch pirates," making it a Class D felony to steal or destroy packages from porches and services such as Amazon or FedEx.
House Bill 7 creates new rules around benefit eligibility in an effort to revamp public assistance benefits and crack down on fraud. The bill also seeks to increase accountability from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and encourage healthy choices for those receiving nutritional assistance.
House Bill 43 calls for the equal treatment of houses of worship and other religious organizations during a state of emergency.
House Bill 121 requires at least 15 minutes of public comment at local school board meetings, unless no one is signed up to speak. The bill also requires any board rules an policies about conduct be applied during the comment period.
Senate Bill 151 asks schools enrolled in the Federal School Breakfast Program to provide students up to 15 minutes to eat breakfast during instructional time.
House Bill 63 asks school districts to put a school resource officer in every school by Aug. 1 if they can afford it. It also allows school boards to create district police departments.
House Bill 252 allows 18-year-olds to sell and serve alcohol.
House Bill 44 lets school boards include provisions in student attendance policies for excused absences related to a student's mental or behavioral health.
House Bill 48 makes "swatting," falsely reporting an incident that results in an emergency response, a Class D felony.
House Bill 79 aims at helping telecommunicators by expanding the Law Enforcement Professional Development Wellness Program, which helps those who are coping with PTSD or work-related or -induced stress. It also increases training and resources for those individuals when it comes to stress disorders.
Lastly, Senate Bill 83 prevents transgender female students from participating in girls' sports starting in the sixth grade through college.
