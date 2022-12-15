LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Thursday on a new library in Fern Creek.
The 18,000-square-foot space, located on Fern Creek Road next to Fern Creek High School, will be similar in size and scope to the recently built St. Matthews Library.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher said he is thrilled "Our libraries are a vital part of Louisville’s educational ecosystem, providing opportunities for residents to reach their full human potential every day."
Fern Creek has a long history with libraries, starting with a community-run library in 1937. Its books were donated from the Louisville Free Public Library and it was staffed by members of the Fern Creek Women's Club back. Fern Creek officially joined the Louisville Free Public Library system in 1963.
Fern Creek’s most recent library, located in the Cedar Springs Shopping Center, closed in June 2019 as part of several Louisville Metro Government budget reductions.
"I want to thank the people of Fern Creek for not being quiet or causing good trouble and for saying that if there's money out there and there's possibility to build a library, we need it and we deserve it," Fischer said Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony.
District 22 Councilman Robin Engel said this project has been a goal since taking office in 2003.
"While the closure of the Fern Creek Library was a tough pill to swallow, our work towards the construction of a larger and more modern library never faded," Engel said in a news release Thursday. "I am proud to say that because of the work of my Council Colleagues and the support of Mayor Fischer we now have the funding to construct a gem of a library that will serve generations of people living in and around southeastern Jefferson County."
Louisville Free Public Library said the new state-of-the-art library will feature the latest technologies and an expanded collection. The design will include an abundance of natural light, quiet spaces for reading and studying, meeting rooms, and areas for children and teens.
"While we are just getting started, today is a day to celebrate the return of the Fern Creek Library," Library Director Lee Burchfield said. "This location, just off Bardstown Road, adjacent to both Fern Creek High School and Elementary, and close to residential neighborhoods, will provide convenient access to a vibrant community, eager for the return of their library."
Fern Creek is one of Jefferson counties fastest-growing areas. District 20 Rep. Stuart Benson said this kind of development requires support.
"That growth requires more investment not only in roads, but also in education and government services," Benson said in a news release Thursday.
Louisville Metro government gave $8.7 million as well as and American Rescue Plan funds for the construction of the Fern Creek Library. Additional funds will be raised through private donations to the Library Foundation.
A Request for Proposals has been issued to determine the design and construction team for the library.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.