LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new soccer field in the Newburg neighborhood was unveiled on Sunday honoring members of Black Women's Player Collective and Black Players for Change.

The mini-pitch at Petersburg Park is one of 12 being installed in a national partnership between BPC, BWPC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Musco Lighting and adidas, according to a news release.

During the grand opening, Racing Louisville FC players Addisyn Merrick and Cheyna Matthews were in attendance. 

"I'm excited to be a part of the mini-pitch opening in Louisville," Merrick said. "I think it'll be a great space for youth to create their own experience in a safe space."

The soccer field is located near community centers like the Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana, Newburg Middle School and Newburg Community Center.

Ed Foster-Simeon, President and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation, said the mini-pitch is an effort to introduce soccer to more girls.

"Research shows that Black communities are significantly more likely to lack recreational facilities than those found in white neighborhoods," Foster-Simeon said. "Black girls face more barriers to playing soccer than their white peers."

"This mini-pitch will shine an even brighter light on diversifying and increasing accessibility to Louisville's growing soccer community," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release. 

