LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former MLS player worked with community leaders to bring a new soccer field to his hometown of Indianapolis, reported by FOX59.
Ray Gaddis, who played professional soccer for the Reading United and Philadelphia Union, helped to bring a mini-field at Oscar Charleston Park in east Indianapolis. The pitch honors "Black Players for Change."
"I've seen how one ball has brought together an entire community," Gaddis said to FOX59. "Different people with different backgrounds and ethnicities coming together to play this beautiful game."
The former professional soccer player partnered with Indy Parks and the US Soccer Foundation for the field.
"To uplift and empower people who look like myself," Gaddis said.
Ke'Vonte Brown, a sophomore at KIPP College Prep, said the field offers an experience that hasn't been offered before, which can bring people together.
"This is a great experience to learn something new," Brown said. "How they play the game. They can teach me a few things, I can teach them a few things and we can have a bond."
The mini-field gives people a positive outlet, according to Brown.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.