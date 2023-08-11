LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You may want to check if your house is listed for sale because of a new online scam in Louisville.
Scammers are listing homes and rental apartments online without the owner knowing.
With the rise of internet property sales, the scams have increased over the years.
The scammers are getting more sophisticated and can spoof phone numbers and emails to make it seem like they're legitimate real estate agents reaching out.
"I refer to these scams as a whack a mole," Joe Hayden, principal broker at RE/MAX Properties East, said. "You figure one of them out, you think you've got this one stopped because they're doing X, but bang ... they pop up again the next day doing something else."
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has a fraud protection system to help combat this issue. Home owners can sign up for alerts and get notified of any action taken on their title.
To sign up, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.