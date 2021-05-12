CAVE CITY, Ky. (WDRB) -- A unique slice of Americana is getting a modern makeover as new owners restore the Wigwam Village motel in Cave City.
Wigwam Village was built in 1937 by Frank Redford as a way to stand out as more Americans took to the road and motels became increasingly popular.
“He was trying to distinguish his motel from the one down the street,” said Keith Stone, who purchased the property with his partner Megan Smith last year.
After numerous owners and years of neglect, Stone and Smith are giving the wigwams modern touches such as flat screen TVs, WiFi and modern plumbing while keeping the 1930s feel.
“The furniture is the original 1937 furniture," Stone said. "The tile in the bathroom is beautiful, original '37 tile."
Stone is not shying away from what he admits was Redford's appropriation of Native American culture.
“There was a fascination with the west and the frontier in the 20s and 30s, and he was exploiting that,” Stone said.
Stone said every room will eventually have a pamphlet explaining the history of the motel and of indigenous people in Kentucky
“Who were they? Where did they live? What did they live in?" Stone said. "They didn't live in these."
In fact, the structures are not even wigwams, which were dome-shaped. They are concrete versions of teepees.
“The shape would be considered a teepee, which was something that Native Americans from the Great Plains would have used and not in Kentucky," Stone said.
The motel’s name is actually “Historic Wigwam Village No. 2.” The first, which was built in nearby Horse Cave, no longer exists.
The largest structure on the property, dubbed the “Bigwam” is still closed. It was originally a restaurant and gift shop, but Stone and Smith plan to turn it into a coffee shop.
“The community has indicated they would like a coffee shop (and) a meeting place,” Stone said.
Wigwam Village #2 is one of just three left in the entire country and is on the National Register of Historic places.
“Residents of the town are so happy that we're working on this and fixing it up, and they’ve been so supportive” Stone said.
In fact, Stone said the Cave City Tourist and Convention Commission helped restore Wigwam Village’s iconic neon sign.
“There’s just something whimsical about it and wacky, and I think that's what Frank also was appealing to — is to invoke a nostalgia,” he said.
Currently, only nine of the wigwams are open. The owners plan to have all 15 ready for tourists to rent by Memorial Day.
