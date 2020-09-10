LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aims to help Black-owned businesses pool their resources to help each other succeed.
The Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative, known as GEDDI, announced the creation of a new program called The Collective.
It gathers 10 Black-owned businesses every 24 months to "develop unique cultural experiences and events that will lift up our city and generate revenue for the businesses," according to a news release.
The members will represent different industries needed to produce an event, including video and photography, public relations, marketing and stage and lighting, food and beverages, merchandising and other specialties -- and each member will have access to the others' talents and services to produce the event.
"It's a 24-month project where they will assemble many different leaders of cultural events to showcase all of these events under one roof, to allow the community to understand -- whether they're a vendor, a sponsor or just an attendee -- what they should look forward to throughout the year," said Tawana Bain, a founder of GEDDI.
The first event they're working on is called Black Harvest, a virtual and in-person event to highlight new and existing cultural events to be held in the Louisville area.
"The showcase will allow attendees, potential sponsors, and vendors to identify cultural-forward events they want to support or attend in the future, while enjoying musical theatre performances, films, spoken word, visual arts, technology, and more!" the news release states.
The event will be held on the rooftop and on two levels of the Encore on 4th parking garage.
