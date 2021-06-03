LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bar and restaurant is taking over a vacant building on Frankfort Avenue.
Avenue, which will feature a fusion menu and craft cocktails, is opening in the former Mad Anthony's Record Shop and Anita's Package Liquor Store.
The executive chef said he is taking food from around the world and crafting it into taco-size portions.
It took the company approximately nine months to remodel the bar and the outside patio.
"I think it's a nice addition to the neighborhood," Avenue owner Andrew Pruitt said. "We fixed up the corner. This building actually was probably the worst eye sore on the block, and we made it into a really nice place."
Starting Saturday, Avenue will be open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will be grand opening to celebrate that will include live music.
