LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lack of fresh produce has been an issue in several Kentuckiana neighborhoods, but a new partnership will soon change that.
On Thursday, the first of several bi-weekly fresh produce pop-up markets was held at the Dare to Care Community Kitchen at 1200 S. 28th St. in west Louisville. The site will become one of eight New Roots Fresh Stop Markets offering fresh vegetables and fruit to food insecure neighborhoods across Kentucky and southern Indiana, according to a news release.
The pop-ups will be hosted in select locations bi-weekly. The Community Kitchen will host a market every other Thursday.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Dare to Care -- our community’s food bank -- to connect families in West Louisville with our collaborative of small family farms," Karyn Moskowitz, executive director of New Roots, said in a news release. "Dare to Care’s leaders share our concern for the health of Louisville residents, a large percentage of whom face chronic yet preventative food-related illnesses because they cannot afford to eat the fresh food -- we all need to be happy and healthy."
The New Roots Fresh Market is a food delivery system that identifies areas in need of fresh produce and searches for families who will become "shareholders" (people who can purchase food from the pop-up markets).
Shareholders pay for their shares a week in advance. The shares have different costs, depending on the family’s income: A share can cost $6, $12, $25, or up to $40. A shareholder then receives a bag containing nine varieties of fresh, local, vegetables and some fruit. The cost is $6 if paying with SNAP; $12 for limited resources; $25 for higher income and $40 for Food Justice Shares. Small processing fees also apply to each level except for $6.
Everyone gets the same bag regardless of what they pay.
These markets will pop up every two weeks during the growing season, June-November, at churches, businesses and community centers. Shareholders will then receive a bag containing nine varieties of fresh, local mostly organic vegetables and some fruit.
"We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with New Roots, the impact it will have on our community is invaluable," Vincent James, president and CEO of Dare to Care, said in a news release. "Many of our residents in Parkland and across West Louisville are disproportionately affected by chronic diseases due to several factors including a lack of access to affordable healthy foods. Healthy food options should not exist just for the privileged but for everyone regardless of income or zip code."
Anyone interested in taking part in the program can sign up to become a shareholder by downloading the New Roots Fresh Stop Market app, then signing up to buy a share every two weeks during the growing season.
The app is available for iPhone and Android.
There will be a total of eight pop-up sites: seven in Louisville and one in southern Indiana.
CLICK HERE for a complete list of sites.
CLICK HERE if you'd like to make a donation to the program.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.